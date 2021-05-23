53 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized
Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:31 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.
According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 0.
3 kg hashish and 142 liters liquor from their possession.
The police also held 21 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 18,450.
In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 714pistols and one gun from them. Further investigation was underway.