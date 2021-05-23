UrduPoint.com
53 Criminals Held, Contraband Seized

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 3 proclaimed offenders and 14 drug pushers and recovered 0.

3 kg hashish and 142 liters liquor from their possession.

The police also held 21 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 18,450.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 15 persons and recovered 714pistols and one gun from them. Further investigation was underway.

