53 'criminals' held, contraband seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed two proclaimed offenders and 25 drug pushers besides recovering 0.

7-kg hashish and 316 litres of liquor from them.

The police also held four gamblers and recovered Rs 9,790 stakes money from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 22 accused and recovered 19 pistols, two guns, one rifle and a number of bullets from them.