53 criminals held; drugs, weapons seized

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 10 proclaimed offenders and 6 drug pushers and recovered 3.

2 kg hashish and 22 liters liquor from their possession. The police also held 25 gamblers with stake money of Rs. 22,090.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 12 persons and recovered 11 pistols, one repeater and a number of bullets from them.

Further investigation was underway.