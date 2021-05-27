UrduPoint.com
53 Criminals Held Drugs, Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district.

According to the police, raiding teams nabbed 2 proclaimed offenders and 11 drug pushers and recovered 2.

2 kg hashish and 82 liters liquor.

The police also held 33 gamblers with Rs 38,090. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested seven accused and recovered six pistols, one rifle and a number of rounds.

