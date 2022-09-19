UrduPoint.com

53 Criminals Held During Two Days

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 10:12 PM

53 criminals held during two days

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last two days.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 8.

4 kg hashish, 600 grams opium, 200 grams ice and 150 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 71,590 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 21 persons and recovered 17 pistols, one rifle, 3 kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

Senate body directs devising mechanism for ads dis ..

Senate body directs devising mechanism for ads distribution

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Vital to Sustain Black Sea Grain Agre ..

Blinken Says Vital to Sustain Black Sea Grain Agreement Through End of Ukraine C ..

5 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, son exempted from personal appearance in ..

Shehbaz, son exempted from personal appearance in FIA case

12 minutes ago
 Serbia Working With US on Strategic Energy Coopera ..

Serbia Working With US on Strategic Energy Cooperation Deal - Minister

12 minutes ago
 George and Charlotte follow great-grandmother's co ..

George and Charlotte follow great-grandmother's coffin

13 minutes ago
 Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after rava ..

Hurricane Fiona hits Dominican Republic after ravaging Puerto Rico

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.