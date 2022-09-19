53 criminals held during two days

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during last two days.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 14 drug pushers and recovered 8.

4 kg hashish, 600 grams opium, 200 grams ice and 150 litres liquor from their possession. The police also held 18 gamblers and recovered Rs 71,590 from them. In a crackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 21 persons and recovered 17 pistols, one rifle, 3 kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.