53 Criminals Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

53 criminals held with drugs, weapons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested 53 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 18 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes.

Police have also apprehended eight drug peddlers while recovered 92 litre liquor and 1410 gram Hashish from their possession.

Four illegal weapon holders were also arrested with three pistols and rounds, police sources added.

Meanwhile, two firework dealers, five gamblers and 16 kite sellers were also arrested after recovering fireworks, 700 kites, chemical thread, stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been arrested against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

