53 Dengue Fever Suspects Visit Rawalpindi's Health Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :As many as 53 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were declared positive.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that Holy Family Hospital had registered 12 suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,(THQ) Gujjar Khan nine, Wah General Hospital seven, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)Rawalpindi six, while THQ, Kotli Sattian and Murree listed five and THQ, Taxila recorded one.

He added that out of eight suspects recorded at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two were diagnosed with dengue fever raising the cases to twelve.

Dr Sajjad informed that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,578,147 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,362 homes. Similarly, he said that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,439,882 spots and detected larvae at 871 places. In addition, he said that required case response activities were carried out there.

The health officer advised the citizens to adopt preventive measures and do not be panic as the dengue fever was curable with proper treatment.

He said prevention of the disease was the government priority, and the district health administration was working day and night to avoid the possible infection outbreak.

