53 development schemes completed, remaining underway: Syed Zia Abbas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah on Monday said that a total of 53 development schemes had been completed while the remaining ongoing projects would be completed as soon as possible.

This he said while chairing a review meeting of the Works and Services Department in his office, according to a communique.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah directed for early completion of the ongoing schemes while ensuring good quality of construction work. He said that he would personally visit these schemes in the near future.

Earlier Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Somoro gave a comprehensive briefing to the minister regarding status of ongoing schemes.