53 doctors, paramedical staff tested negative for coronavirus

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Exactly 53 doctors and paramedical staff have been tested negative for novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Commissioner DG Khan Naseem Sadiq termed it a good news stating that all the 53 doctors, paramedical and other support staff from whom samples were collected and analyzed, had been declared free from the virus in the division.

He said the doctors and paramedical staff were serving the people with commitment taking it as a national obligation and whole nation highly commended their services.