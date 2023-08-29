53 D&SJs transferred

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday transferred 53 district and sessions judges (D&SJs), including registrar, in a major reshuffle

As per an LHC notification, Irfan Ahmad Saeed, LHC Registrar, was transferred and posted as D&SJ Multan, while Sheikh Khalid Bashir, D&SJ Faisalabad, was transferred and posted as LHC Registrar.

Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, D&SJ Lahore, was transferred and posted as director general (Judicial & Case Management), LHC, while Qaiser Nazir Butt, D&SJ Kasur, was transferred and posted as D&SJ Lahore.

Among the other major transfers, Bakht Fakhar Bahzad, Special Judge Central-I Lahore, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, Judge Anti-Terrorism Court-III Lahore, and Muhammad Aslam Gondal, Special Offences in Bank-II Lahore, were directed to report to LHC for further orders.