53 D&SJs Transferred

Published August 29, 2023





LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday transferred 53 district and sessions judges (D&SJs), including registrar, in a major reshuffle.

As per an LHC notification, Irfan Ahmad Saeed, LHC Registrar, was transferred and posted as D&SJ Multan, while Sheikh Khalid Bashir, D&SJ Faisalabad, was transferred and posted as LHC Registrar.

Muhammad Tanveer Akbar, D&SJ Lahore, was transferred and posted as director general (Judicial & Case Management), LHC, while Qaiser Nazir Butt, D&SJ Kasur, was transferred and posted as D&SJ Lahore.

Among the other major transfers, Bakht Fakhar Bahzad, Special Judge Central-I Lahore, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar, Judge Anti-Terrorism Court-III Lahore, and Muhammad Aslam Gondal, Special Offences in Bank-II Lahore, were directed to report to LHC for further orders.

