53 % Females Among 87,000 Out Of School Children In Lower Dir: Hamayun Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:03 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Hamayun Khan Thursday said there were 87,000 children including 53 percent females who were deprived of their basic rights to education in the district

LOWER DIR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member Provincial Assembly Hamayun Khan Thursday said there were 87,000 children including 53 percent females who were deprived of their basic rights to education in the district.

Addressing an awareness seminar here at Chakdara Press Club, he said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to enroll the out of school children in government schools by giving them incentives as well.

Highlighting the importance of female education in society, he said without educating the females a society cannot progress, adding the provincial government was committed to educate the children especially female to make them useful citizen of the country.

Hamayun urged the district and provincial governments to provide foolproof security to female students in the district removal the basic hurdle in promotion of female education in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the other speakers including PML-N Tehsil President Gul Munir Khan, JUIF District General Secretary Javed Iqbal, JI Tehsil Ameer Saltanat Yar and Mushtaq Advocate urged the provincial government for setting up separate educational institutions for females in the area to improve literacy rate.

MPA Hamayun Khan informed the participants that KP government had taken various pragmatic measures to improve literacy as well as enrollment rate across the province, adding the government was working to set up female colleges and campus of university and soon work in this regard would start.

