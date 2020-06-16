UrduPoint.com
53 Filling Stations Fined, Three Owners Arrested: PMRU Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Following instruction issued by the provincial government, the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Nian had issued directives to district administrations to take punitive action against petrol pump staff and owners for creating artificial shortage and selling petrol on exorbitant rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Following instruction issued by the provincial government, the Chief Secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Kazim Nian had issued directives to district administrations to take punitive action against petrol pump staff and owners for creating artificial shortage and selling petrol on exorbitant rates.

In this regard, a report issued from Provincial Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU), said on Tuesday that action was taken against 330 petrol pumps of the province. It said the staff of 140 petrol pumps was issued strict warnings over violation of SOPs prescribed for coronavirus prevention.

A fine of Rs 193540 was imposed on 53 gas stations while the owners of three petrol pumps were arrested.

The report further said that action against hoarding of petrol and over charging would continue in the province till achieving the desired results.

