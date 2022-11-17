UrduPoint.com

53 Flour Mills Served Show-cause Notices

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2022 | 02:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The district food authority served show-cause notices to the owners of 53 mills during an inspection of the 70 flour mills in fortnight, Deputy Director Food Asif Raza said.

A total amount of Rs.

936,015 was recovered in the wake of fine from the said flour mills with wheat quota of the eight ones suspended in first fifteen days of the current month, it was claimed.

As many as two FIRs were registered for embezzlement in flour quota with Rs. 915,000 fine imposed as well.

Asif Raza said there was no shortage of flour while its abundant stock was present in the division.

