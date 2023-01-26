UrduPoint.com

53 Gamblers Arrested, Cash Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested 53 gamblers and recovered cash from their possession during raids in different areas of the district.

A Bahawalpur police spokesman said that acting on a tip-off, the teams of different police stations, including PS Hasilpur (City), PS Yazman (City), PS Dhor Kot, PS Baghdadul Jadid and PS Chani Goth conducted raids at dens within their jurisdiction and arrested 53 gamblers.

The police also recovered a huge amount of cash from the suspects' possession and registered cases against them. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

