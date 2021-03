53 head constables promoted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ):As many as 53 head constables have been promoted at the rank of Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) in four districts of Faisalabad region including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

Police spokesman said on Saturday that among the promotees include Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Muslim, Muhammad Sarfraz, Naveed Yaqoob, Muhammad Sajjad Ali Khan, Shakeel Akhtar, Irfan Ahmad Khan, Mumtaz Ahmad, Muhammad Javaid, Ghaffar Ahmad, Asghar Ali, Iftikhar Ahmad, Mumtaz Hussain, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Khawar, Naseebul Hasan, Muhammad Ramzan, Umar Daraz Shaheen, Noor Akbar, Falak Sher, Muhammad Qasim, Muhammad Irshad, Irshad Hussain, Umar Hayat, Muhammad Nawaz Shakir, Ahmad Bukhsh, Muhammad Furqan Hameed, Shahadat Ali, Muhammad Jamal Khan, Shoaib Ehtisham, Tanveer Asghar, Muhammad Amjad Raoof, Imtiaz Ahmad, Sardar Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Abdul Waheed Khan, Naseer Ahmad, Abdul Majeed, Abdul Kareem, Ahmad Yar, Khan Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal, Mushtaq Hussain, Muhammad Zaman, Safdar Hussain, Safdar Ali, Ali Bukhsh, Muhammad Parvaiz, Nusrat Khan, Mumtaz Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf Imran, Muhammad Adnan and Ashraf Khan.