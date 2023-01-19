53 head constables promoted to ASI, 20 ASI confirmed

The Dera Ismail Khan region police's departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 53 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan region police's departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 53 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors.

According to a police spokesman, the committee which met with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat in the chair also confirmed 20 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in their ranks.

District Police Officer Dera Muhammad Shoaib, District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmed and District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabir Hussain participated as members.

The police spokesman said that all the 53 head constables were promoted to the posts of assistant sub-inspector and 20 Sub Inspectors confirmed on merit as per the merit list.

RPO Dera region has congratulated the promoted policemen and said that they should always have the spirit of public service in their hearts and remain loyal and honest to their department.