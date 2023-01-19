UrduPoint.com

53 Head Constables Promoted To ASI, 20 ASI Confirmed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 06:39 PM

53 head constables promoted to ASI, 20 ASI confirmed

The Dera Ismail Khan region police's departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 53 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Dera Ismail Khan region police's departmental promotion committee (DPC) promoted 53 head constables as assistant sub-inspectors.

According to a police spokesman, the committee which met with Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Saleem Marwat in the chair also confirmed 20 Assistant Sub-Inspectors in their ranks.

District Police Officer Dera Muhammad Shoaib, District Police Officer Tank Waqar Ahmed and District Police Officer South Waziristan Shabir Hussain participated as members.

The police spokesman said that all the 53 head constables were promoted to the posts of assistant sub-inspector and 20 Sub Inspectors confirmed on merit as per the merit list.

RPO Dera region has congratulated the promoted policemen and said that they should always have the spirit of public service in their hearts and remain loyal and honest to their department.

Related Topics

South Waziristan Police Dera Ismail Khan Tank All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation call ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation calls on employers to register dom ..

24 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

RAK Ruler receives President of Palau

25 minutes ago
 Kazakh President Dissolves Parliament's Lower Hous ..

Kazakh President Dissolves Parliament's Lower House, Declares Early Elections on ..

5 minutes ago
 Belarus, Russia Share Opinion That OSCE in Crisis ..

Belarus, Russia Share Opinion That OSCE in Crisis - Belarusian Foreign Minister

5 minutes ago
 Black Day to be observed in AJK on Indian republic ..

Black Day to be observed in AJK on Indian republic day

5 minutes ago
 Spring video of Makkah getting huge response in Pa ..

Spring video of Makkah getting huge response in Pakistan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.