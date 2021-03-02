53 held with drugs, weapons

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested 53 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 29 drug pushers and recovered 6.

7 Kg hashish and 360 liter liquor from their possession. The police also held 6 gamblers with stake money of Rs 5,845.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 persons and recovered 10 pistols and a number of bullets from them. Meanwhile, the police also held 8 kite sellers and seized kites and string rolls from them.

Further investigation was underway.