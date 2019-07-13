53 illegal Pakistani immigrants handed over to Levies authorities

The Iranian authorities on Saturday handed over 53 Pakistani citizens who were illegally entering Iran to Levies force at Taftan border

CHAGHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Iranian authorities on Saturday handed over 53 Pakistani citizens who were illegally entering Iran to Levies force at Taftan border

The Levies sources told that the illegal Pakistani immigrants were staying in Iran without having legal documents and wanted to leave for Europe in search of better employment opportunities.

The Levies force handed them over to FIA for further investigation.