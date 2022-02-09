UrduPoint.com

53 Kidney Transplant Operations Financed Through Sehat Card

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

KP Minister for Health, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra on Wednesday commended the efforts of Sehat Card Card management for completion of 53 transplant operation and said that the facility has given a new life to dishearten persons

According to the official hand out issued, fifty three kidney transplant operations have been financed through Sehat Card in the province, said an official hand out issued here on Wednesday.

He said that persons, who were even did not think of costly treatment are now benefiting from the facility.

Out of the total 53 operations, 11 were operated in Peshawar, 8 in Charsadda and 6 six in Swat respectively.

Similarly, 4 each transplant operations were carried out in Bannu and Swabi while three each have been conducted in D.I. Khan, Mardan and Nowshera.

These kidney transplant operations have cost Rs.74 million. Kidney transplant has been included in Sehat Card since 2019.

