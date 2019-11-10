53 km lengthy nine roads to be constructed across district: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Labor and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that under second phase of the Naya Pakistan Manzilain Asaan program, 53 kilometer lengthy nine roads would be constructed in the district Sargodha.

He added that Rs 635 million funds have been released by the government for these schemes.

He said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf led government was striving hard to establish infrastructure in the country and all out efforts were being made in this regard.

He said that all schemes would be completed in time and quality of work would also be ensured in these schemes adding that livelihood of the masses to be changed after completion of all projects.