5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake of 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Peshawar, and its surrounding areas on Friday.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre the tremors were also felt in Charsadda, Swat, Malakand, Chitral, Mingora, Dir and their adjoining areas.

People came out of their homes in panic, news channels reported.

No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the province.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Afghan Tajikistan border at the depth of 180 kilometres.