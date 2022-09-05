UrduPoint.com

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 10:30 AM

5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 on Richter scale jolted Federal capital Islamabad and several cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on late Sunday night.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mohmand, Bajour, Buner and their adjacent areas, private news channel reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of the country.

According to US Geological Survey data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Koh Hindukush mountainous region in Afghanistan at the depth of 10 kilometres.

