5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts several areas of Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale, were felt in Gilgit Baltistan and surrounding areas on Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

the epicentre was 26 north of Astore, Gilgit Baltistan while its depth was 45 kilometres.

The frequency of the aftershocks was 4.5 magnitude on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt in the city at 7:31pm, while its epicentre was 26 north of Astore, Gilgit Baltistan.