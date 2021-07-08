5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Swat, Its Surrounding Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :An earthquake 5.3 magnitude shook Swat and its surrounding areas on Thursday.
According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the earthquake originated around 1:20pm and its epicenter was about 168 kilometres deep in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. However, no loss of life or property was reported.