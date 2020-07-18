(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :An earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolted Tehsil Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Saturday, no causality was reported.

According to Meteorological Department the tremor struck Zehri Tehsil and surrounding areas that forced the people to leave their houses and take shelter in the open places.

The tremor recorded 5.3 at the Richter scale.