5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors felt in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A 5.3 magnitude earthquake tremors were felt in various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel and the Seismological Center, severe shocks were reported in Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and surrounding areas, forcing citizens to rush out of their houses while reciting Kalima Tayyaba.

The Seismological Center confirmed the magnitude of the earthquake, stating that its epicenter was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan. So far, no immediate loss of life or property has been reported.