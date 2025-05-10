Open Menu

5.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts Islamabad, Parts Of KPK

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

5.3 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, parts of KPK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday where no damage has been reported so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported that the epicenter of the earthquake was located approximately 230 km in the Hindukash region of Afghanistan, a private news channel reported.

The earthquake tremors were also felt in various regions, including Islamabad, Swat, Swabi, Nowshera, Attock and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK).

Following the tremors, people came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

12 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

12 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

12 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

12 hours ago
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

12 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

12 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

12 hours ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

12 hours ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

12 hours ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan