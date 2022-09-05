UrduPoint.com

5.3 Magnitude Quake Jolts KP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2022 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the International Richter Scale jolted most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts at around 2:57 a.m. on late night Sunday, Geological Center informed.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Dir, Swabi, Charsadda and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Koh e Hindukush Afghanistan.

Late night tremors created panic among the people however no loss to life or property was reported till filing of this report.

Afghanistan Peshawar Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Mardan Charsadda Dir Swabi Sunday

More Stories From Pakistan

