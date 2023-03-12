5.3 magnitude quake jolts KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the International Richter Scale jolted most of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts at around 4:34 p.m. on Sunday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed.

The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PMD shared the details of the earthquake Depth: 154 km, Latitude: 36.53 N, Longitude: 70.96 E The epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous range of Koh e Hindukush Afghanistan.

No casualty was reported till the filling of the news.