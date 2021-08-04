5.3 magnitude quake jolts parts of KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the International Richter Scale on Wednesday jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at around 03:47 p.m.

According to the Met office, the epicenter of the earthquake was in the mountainous region of Hindu Kush at a depth of 159 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Islamabad Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Mansehra. Swat, Lower Dir, Malakand, Swabi and adjoining areas. The quake caused no loss to life or property till filing of this report.