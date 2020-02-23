UrduPoint.com
53 MEPCO Employees Get Promotion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 04:40 PM

53 MEPCO employees get promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company Authority has promoted 53 senior clerks as Assistants/head clerks after approval from promotion board.

According to office orders issued from Director General HR &Admin Mepco Waqas Masood Chughtai, the services of 53 senior clerks BPS-11 who promoted as Assistants/head clerks BPS-15 were handed over to various departments of the company across the company.

