53 Metric Ton Sugar Recovered From Hoarders At Karak

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 07:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Commissioner Kohat Division, Muhammad Ali Shah Thursday said that 53 metric tons sugar has been recovered from Karak while more than one million rupees have been confiscated from money changers Six metric tons of sugar and one million rupees have been recovered from various money changers of Kohat, he said in a statement issued here.

The Commissioner said that fourteen FIRs have been registered against power pilferers, 167 illegal connections were removed and 5.7 million rupees have been recovered from Kohat. He said 28 FIRs have been lodged in Karak and 25 cases have been registered against pilferers in Hungu.

The Commissioner said that our efforts were aimed to curb these illegal practices which were impacting the economy by reducing the financial burden on consumers.

