UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

53 More Corona Positive Cases Reported In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:32 PM

53 more corona positive cases reported in Hyderabad

Three more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 225 while 53 more cases were reported positive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Three more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 225 while 53 more cases were reported positive. According to health authorities, as many as 53 more cases were reported as COVID-19 positive and three more patients lost their lives in Liaquat Medical University hospital Hyderabad.

According to a daily situation report (DSR) issued by the Deputy Commissioner office, number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached to 9911, of them 8813 were fully recovered from the contagion.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention is the only way to contain it.

Related Topics

Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Masdar and EDF Renewables enter strategic alliance ..

20 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Diplomatic Advisor to French P ..

20 minutes ago

Minister reviews progress on Lahore's beautificati ..

3 minutes ago

BOI invites Danish investors, enterprises to bring ..

3 minutes ago

'Fact-checkers' proposed for Nobel peace prize

3 minutes ago

Youths to be recruited in Forest Force soon: Senio ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.