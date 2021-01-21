53 more corona positive cases reported in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Three more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 here on Thursday taking the tally in Hyderabad district to 225 while 53 more cases were reported positive. According to health authorities, as many as 53 more cases were reported as COVID-19 positive and three more patients lost their lives in Liaquat Medical University hospital Hyderabad.

According to a daily situation report (DSR) issued by the Deputy Commissioner office, number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached to 9911, of them 8813 were fully recovered from the contagion.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro also urged the people to adopt standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the contagion for spreading further as prevention is the only way to contain it.