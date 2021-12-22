UrduPoint.com

53 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:52 PM

More 53 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :More 53 cases of coronavirus were reported from various parts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 39 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 6 in Rawalpindi and eight in other districts.

He said that total number of cases reached 444,330 and recoveries 428,516 in the province.

The total number of active cases in the province are 2,757.

In last 24 hours, 1 death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,056.

He said that 18,468 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours and a total of 8.74 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence during the last 24 hours was recordedas 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 percent, Faisalabad 0.2 percent,Multan 0.1 percent and Rawalpindi 0.8 percent.

