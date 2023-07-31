Open Menu

53 Officers Of Levies, Khasadar Forces Promoted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Region officially promoted the  53 officers of Levies and Khasadar Forces Officers of Upper and Lower Districts of South Waziristan, a statement issued by police said here on Monday.

  A statement issued by the Range Office Dera Ismail Khan stated that  Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Region Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, on the recommendations of former District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan, promoted 53 officers of Levies and Khasadar Forces Officers of Upper and Lower Districts of South Waziristan.

   The said officers were awaiting promotion for the last four years and belonged to Wazir, Mehsud, Dotani and Sulaiman Khel tribes of Upper and Lower South Waziristan Districts.

  On this occasion, RPO Dera gave badges of the next rank to the promoted officers and congratulated them.

 RPO said that after the merger of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khasadar and Levies Force have now been integrated into the full police force.

  "Now all the privileges that the police in other parts of the country are getting will also be given to the police personnel of the tribal areas," he assured.

 He also promised them that their rights and merits are being taken care of and promotion will be given to the rightful ones.

