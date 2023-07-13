53 officers of LG Board promoted

Secretary Local Government Dr Arshad Ahmed has granted approval for the promotion of 53 officers of Local Government Board to the next grade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ):Secretary Local Government Dr Arshad Ahmed has granted approval for the promotion of 53 officers of Local Government Board to the next grade.

In the meeting held at the Punjab Civil Secretariat on Thursday, promotions case of officers in the Local Government Board was discussed and Secretary LG approved the promotions of 12 officers from the Administrative Functional Unit in grades 16, 17, and 18. Additionally, 12 officers from the Finance Unit and 3 officers from the Planning Wing were also granted promotions.

Furthermore, 24 officers from the Health Unit were promoted to grades 18 and 19.

During the meeting Secretary LG Dr. Arshad Ahmed strongly emphasized upon the fact that all promoted officers should continue serving the public diligently and prioritize the welfare of citizens.

He stated that promotions within the Local Government Board reflect the commitment of the department to recognize the hard work of its officers.

The decision will motivate all promoted officers to excel in their roles andcontribute effectively to the development and betterment of the community.