UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

53 Outlaws Including 19 Proclaimed Offenders Held In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 03:35 PM

53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders held in Faisalabad

The police on Friday arrested 53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:The police on Friday arrested 53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said that the police recovered 19 pistols, one rifle and 58 bullets from the accused.The police also seized 18.

19 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from 10 drug traffickers during the same period. Likewise, the police arrested two culprits involved in kites business and recovered 700 kites and 4 bundles of chemical-coated strings from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Business Same From

Recent Stories

TCL launches C8 4K UHD Android TV in Pakistan

3 minutes ago

D&SJ visits district jail Sargodha; releases 13 pr ..

6 minutes ago

Chip maker SK Hynix posts 95 percent quarterly pro ..

12 minutes ago

Kremlin Sees Belarus' Purchase of Norwegian Oil as ..

12 minutes ago

No Putin-Lukashenko Contacts Planned Soon - Kremli ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Russian Investment Forum in Sochi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.