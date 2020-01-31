53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders held in Faisalabad

The police on Friday arrested 53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) -:The police on Friday arrested 53 outlaws including 19 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

Police said that the police recovered 19 pistols, one rifle and 58 bullets from the accused.The police also seized 18.

19 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from 10 drug traffickers during the same period. Likewise, the police arrested two culprits involved in kites business and recovered 700 kites and 4 bundles of chemical-coated strings from their possession.

Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.