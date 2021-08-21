UrduPoint.com

53 Persons Fined, 250 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Saturday accelerated crackdown on the violators of corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) at various business centres and sealed 250 shops in Karkhano Market and fined 53 people over not using safety masks in BRT stations and buses.

The officers of the district administration carried out inspection of bazaars in various localities, BRT Stations and Commuters' bus stations and collectively fined 53 persons over violation of Corona SOPs and not wearing safety masks.

Furthermore, checking was also carried out on G.

T. Road, City Circular Road and other localities and 29 shops were sealed and shopkeepers were arrested over violation of Corona SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has said that a crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs is continued on the directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The DC appealed to the people to follow officially announced SOPs and ensure the use of safety masks, particularly in BRT stations, bus stations and other crowded places to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.

