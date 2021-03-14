UrduPoint.com
53 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In SP

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 07:20 PM

53 power pilferers nabbed in a day in SP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 53 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab (SP) in a day, Mepco official said on Sunday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 48,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 7,00,000 fine was imposed on them. The pilferers were found tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

