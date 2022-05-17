UrduPoint.com

53 Professional Beggars Held During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2022 | 09:10 PM

The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdown on professional beggars, arrested 53 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking (crossing the street carelessly) of beggars

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents. Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them in a bid to encourage them to do work but also to avoid traffic accidents," he said.

