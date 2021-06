FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Price Control Magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on several shopkeepers over profiteering on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the price control teams conducted 1182 inspections in 69 markets and monitored prices of fruits, vegetables, meat, and other edibles.

They imposed fine on 53 shopkeepers.