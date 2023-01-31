53 PSVs vehicles issued challan for not completing routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 53 'challans' (tickets) to Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing the route and not having a driving license.

Moreover, route permits of two vehicles were suspended over public complaints.

Following the orders of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan, the In-charge Traffic Sector at Kalar Syedan while taking action against public service vehicles, issued challans to 53 vehicles while two route permits were suspended. The tickets were issued for the redressal of public complaints, collection of excessive fare, violation of route, non-fulfillment of the route and lack of driving license.

Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan said that misbehavior and overcharging of passengers commuting in public service would not be tolerated.

He assured that strict legal action would be taken without delay on the complaints received by passengers. The purpose of city traffic police was not to challan but to provide better travel facilities to the citizens to make their lives safe, the CTO added.