53 retailers fined for overcharging

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 83,000 on retailers involved in overcharging from consumers in different markets on Tuesday.

The price control magistrates conducted 792 inspections in different bazaars and markets to check prices of edible items. They imposed fine on 53 retailers and vendors on the charge of profiteering and violating government price lists.