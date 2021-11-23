UrduPoint.com

53 Schemes Completed During Current Financial Year: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 43 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sindh Minister for Works and Services, Syed Zia Abbas Shah Tuesday said that total 53 development schemes have been completed during current financial year while the remaining 211 ongoing projects would be completed as soon as possible

This he said while presiding over a review meeting of the Works & Services Department in his office, according to a news release.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah directed the officers concerned for timely completion of the ongoing development schemes while ensuring good quality of construction works.

He said he would also pay visit to these schemes in the near future.

Earlier Secretary Works & Services Imran Atta Somoro briefed in detail about the schemes.

The minister was informed that 25 schemes had been completed by the department in the month of October 2021 taking the total number of completed during the current financial year to 53 out of 211 schemes scheduled to be completed.

� Minister Works & Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah was also briefed regarding the various development works district wise by concerned Executive Engineers.

Sindh Secretary Works & Services, Senior Chief (Development), Chief Engineer (Highways), Hyderabad, Chief Engineer (Highways), Sukkur, concerned Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers also attended the meeting.

