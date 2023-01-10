53 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions

The district administration Peshawar arrested on Tuesday 53 shopkeepers from various localities for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and poor hygienic conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration Peshawar arrested on Tuesday 53 shopkeepers from various localities for profiteering, lack of official price list, selling of under-weight roti and poor hygienic conditions.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, the officers of the district administration carried out raids on shopkeepers in the bazaars of the interior city, Kohat Road, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Dalazak Road, G.T. Road, Pajagee Road, Bara Road, Pishtakhara Road, Arbab Road, Hayatabad Township and other localities and collectively arrested 53 shopkeepers for profiteering and poor cleanliness conditions.

The arrested shopkeepers included fruit and vegetable vendors, bakers (nanbais), milkmen, butchers, grocers and others.

The DC has directed the initiation of legal proceedings against the arrested shopkeepers and asked officers of the district administration for consecutive visits to bazaars to implement the officially issued price list in letter and spirit.