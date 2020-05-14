UrduPoint.com
53 Shopkeepers Arrested On Ignoring Virus Prevention SOPs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 11:45 PM

District administration and police arrested 53 shopkeepers on ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of new coronvirus spread in a joint operation in the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :District administration and police arrested 53 shopkeepers on ignoring Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for prevention of new coronvirus spread in a joint operation in the city on Thursday.

Showing zero tolerance for the first time since the pandemic hit Multan and other parts of the country, the Multan police and administration bent hard on violators and arrested 53 shopkeepers.

The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed and Shahzad Mehboob besides SP city and SP Gulgasht. They led a heavy police contingent besides civil defence and metropolitan corporation staff and checked almost all business places including barber shops, banks, hospitals and issued warning to the violators to set things right within twelve hours or be ready to face the law.

The punitive action would include sealing shops and markets.

Fourteen shopkeepers were arrested from Gulgasht, fifteen from walled city markets, 18 from Hussain Agahi, and another six from Qadirpur Raan.

Three shops were also sealed at Qadirpur Raan.

Assistant commissioner Jalalpur Pirwala Ghulam Sarwar also visited different Bazaars and markets and issued a deadline of twelve hours to shopkeepers to follow guidelines or face action.

