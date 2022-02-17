UrduPoint.com

53 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:19 PM

53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 53 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 53 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Three dead as storms pummel Europe

Three dead as storms pummel Europe

25 seconds ago
 CII chairman asks Ulema to denounce lynching incid ..

CII chairman asks Ulema to denounce lynching incidents in Friday sermons

28 seconds ago
 Tobacco taxation,a global best practice to protect ..

Tobacco taxation,a global best practice to protect children from becoming smoker ..

30 seconds ago
 Authorities directed to enhance field visits to ch ..

Authorities directed to enhance field visits to check profiteering

32 seconds ago
 Chief of Air Staff witnesses concluding ceremony o ..

Chief of Air Staff witnesses concluding ceremony of Inter-Band Competition 2021- ..

3 minutes ago
 Youth kills woman in Dijkot police station

Youth kills woman in Dijkot police station

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>