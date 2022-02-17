53 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 91,000 fine on 53 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.