53 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

The district environment protection department teams imposed Rs 32,000 fine on 53 smoke-emitting vehicles, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The district environment protection department teams imposed Rs 32,000 fine on 53 smoke-emitting vehicles, here on Friday.

According to official sources, the teams also imposed Rs 121,500 fine on various brick-kilns over violation of the zigzag technology. Some industrial units and farmers were also fined for polluting environment by emitting excessive smoke and burning residue of crops.

