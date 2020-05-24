53 stranded Pakistanis in Chad successfully evacuated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :As many as 53 stranded Pakistanis in Republic of Chad were repatriated to Pakistan by Salam Air's special flight.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Chad and Sudan, Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra, said this goodwill flight also brought 52 stranded Chadian nationals from Pakistan on its way to Chad, said a press release received from Khartoum here on Sunday.

According to Ambassador Sarfraz Sipra, the Chadian nationals were extremely delighted for enjoying unmatched hospitality and comfort in Pakistan for more than two months.

Returning nationals of Chad were profusely thankful over government of Pakistan's kind gesture for arranging their evacuation under very challenging circumstances, it further said.

Ambassador Sarfraz Sipra conveyed his thanks to Chad Embassy at Khartoum for swiftly arranging flight clearance.

He specifically praised Pakistan's honorary consul Dr Zakaria Ousman in Chad for his central role and dedicated efforts towards Embassy's outreach to stranded Pakistanis in Chad for their well-being, comfort and evacuation.

The ambassador also thanked Tabligh Markaz, N'djamena's cooperation for generously hosting visiting Pakistani members for many weeks.

Conveying his heartfelt gratitude to the government of Chad and its highly forthcoming officials, the ambassador wished the leadership, government and people of Chad health and well-being during these testing times.

He also assured Republic of Chad for all possible assistance that Pakistan could extend.

Sarfraz Sipra conveyed special thanks to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its continued support and guidance and Salam Air management for operating a difficult flight to multiple sectors in one go.

It may be recalled that earlier, 501 stranded Pakistanis in Sudan were repatriated to Pakistan by two PIA special flights on May 02 to 16 with the concerted efforts of the embassy and support of the government of Republic of the Sudan.

With this total number of repatriated Pakistanis from Sudan and Chad stood at 555.

The ambassador congratulated the embassy team who worked selflessly for this noble cause. Praising patience, forbearance and cooperation of stranded Pakistanis in Sudan and Chad, the ambassador reiterated embassy's resolve to work with dedication for earliest possible evacuation of stranded Pakistanis from Republic of Congo.